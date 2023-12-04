Arkansas State at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Monday

It has been nearly a week since Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team last hit the floor for a matchup on the hardwood but they will find themselves inside Coleman Coliseum on Monday night for a contest against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves are led by former Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson who is now in his first season at Arkansas State as he tries to rebuild their program.

While Oats and the Tide have been one of the explosive offenses in college basketball this season, defensively the Tide has struggled which has played a large part in their two early season losses.

The Tide need this win over the Red Wolves to keep their heads above water before the brutal three-game stretch that is up next for Alabama against No. 1 Purdue, No. 15 Creighton, and No. 2 Arizona.

Below is everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup between Alabama and Arkansas State:

How to watch

Date: Dec. 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SECN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Arkansas State injury report

Buffalo transfer forward LaQuill Hardnett is out until mid-December with an ankle injury.

Alabama injury report

Alabama doesn’t have any injuries at the moment but senior forward Nick Pringle has been suspended indefinitely and is likely out tonight against the Red Wolves.

Arkansas State players to watch

G Taryn Todd

G Caleb Fields

F Dyondre Dominguez

Alabama players to watch

G Mark Sears

G Aaron Estrada

F Grant Nelson

