Arkansas squeezes past North Texas

Arkansas needed a opponent the caliber of North Texas before opening regular season play.

On Saturday at Bud Walton Arena, the Razorbacks were able to dispatch the Mean Green, 68-60.

JD Notae led all scorers with 21 points, while Chris Lykes had 14 and Stanley Umude contributed 12.

Arkansas was without Jaylin Williams in the contest, which probably led to UNT outrebounding the Hogs 42-28.

Defensively was where Arkansas showed it had made the most improvement, limiting the Mean Green to just 4 of 26 shooting from the perimeter.

Davonte ‘Devo’ Davis got in early foul trouble and only scored 7 points, playing with four fouls the majority of the second half.

Now Eric Musselman gets more than a week to prepare for the season opener against Mercer on November 9.