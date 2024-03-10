Arkansas spring football projected depth chart: Wide Recievers

Our spring positional preview for the Arkansas football team continues today with a look at the Razorbacks wide receivers.

Everyone – literally – who made a grab for the Hogs last year is back. That should be a good thing, even if Arkansas’ passing game struggled. Consistency will go a long way in making the unit better.

It wasn’t as though they were terrible as a group last year. When quarterback KJ Jefferson had time to throw, they made plays, generally. Of course, part of the reason Jefferson took as many sacks as he did was his receivers’ inability to get open often enough, too.

But now that Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa have a taste of FBS football and Isaiah Sategna and Tyrone Broden are a year into their Arkansas careers, too, there’s no reason to think of the wide receiving corps as a weakness.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has no qualms about heaving the football, so regardless of who wins Arkansas’ quarterback job, expect the wideouts’ numbers to go increase.

Here’s a look at how we have the wide receivers stacked heading into the spring.

1. Andrew Armstrong

Armstrong is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver going into spring ball and it’s hard to imagine him losing the top spot. He led the team in receptions, yards receiving and touchdowns, almost doubling up the No. 2 player in each category and easily doubling the next player in yards.

For Arkansas to take a leap, his numbers will almost certainly have to improve, though, which isn’t a knock on him. It’s just the state of Arkansas’ offense in 2023.

2. Isaac TeSlaa

TeSlaa and Armstrong were supposed to be No. 1a and 1b last year, but TeSlaa lacked consistency. His hands were ready, but he lacked elite separation skills and wasn’t as open as the Razorbacks needed him to be.

Still, he finished with 34 grabs for 351 yards and two scores, which isn’t bad, but more like a No. 3 on a quality SEC than a No. 2.

3. Tyrone Broden

Coach Sam Pittman glowed about Tyrone Broden most of the season, especially about his ability to be a team player on special teams and blocking. But Broden is a wide receiver. That’s where his most value should come.

Three of his 15 receptions last year were touchdowns, a testament to his ability in the red zone, but those grabs went for just 109 yards. Someone of his stature needs to be closer to 30 catches, not 10 and 400 yards instead of 100.

4. Isaiah Sategna

Can Sategna truly break out in 2024? If he does, he may end the year as the No. 2 guy on this list. The Fayetteville grad showed flashes last year, consistency was an issue, something not unexpected considering he was just a freshman.

Sategna had 15 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns and if he could double that output, it’d be a huge bonus for the Razorbacks. He remains lethal as a return man, too.

5. Jaedon Wilson

Wilson had seven catches through Arkansas’ first three games last year as he looked established in the slot. He had just three catches total over his next six games, though, which corresponded to Arkansas’ struggles.

The Razorbacks are expected to play their top five – maybe six – wideouts regularly again in 2024, so a duplication of the numbers seems in order.

6. Davion Dozier

From an athleticism standpoint, Dozier has the most potential of any of Arkansas’ wide receivers. He maintained his freshman eligibility by playing in only three games last year, too, which bodes well for the future.

There’s no reason he shouldn’t improve on his one-catch season and he may end up being our pick for breakout player when the fall rolls around.

8. Bryce Stephens

Stephens did not catch a single pass last year and entered the transfer portal after being an Arkansas hero against Missouri State the season before. Pittman and Co. talked him out of transferring and the team is hoping a return to his 2022 form (9 catches, 109 yards, TD).

7. Jordan Anthony

It seems as though Anthony was hand-picked by new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino out of the portal. The Texas A&M transfer played for Petrino last year with the Aggies and has already shown his speed on the Arkansas track team. He had three grabs last year at A&M.

9. CJ Brown

Arkansas didn’t recruit wide receivers heavily in their Class of 2024 and Brown, a Bentonville grad, ended up being the top land at the position. A year of redshirting is probably best, but potential as a rotational SEC wideout definitely exists.

10. Dazmin James

Sometimes you’re the bug, sometimes you’re the windshield

James has not yet seen time for Arkansas out wide, but he’s our pick out of the remaining wide receivers to crack the top-10.

The best of the rest

These players will chip in on scout-team duty for the most part.

Redshirt freshman Kaylon Morris

Redshirt senior Chris Harris

Redshirt junior Marlon Crockett

Redshirt sophomore Jace Petty

Redshirt junior Kalil Girault

Redshirt junior Chris Rhodes

Redshirt sophomore Kamron Bibby

