Arkansas sports photographer helping student-athletes capture the moment in style

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We know many of the greatest stories in sports without a word being said.

Muhammad Ali towering over Sonny Liston, Kerri Strug with an almost broken ankle securing the gold medal for her team, Brandi Chastain’s goal heard around the world, Team USA’s miracle on ice.

Fans remember everything about those moments, preserved in single snaps of a camera.

When I look back on my team photos, from the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs to the Arkansas Razorbacks, it doesn’t feel like they tell the whole story. The teams are lined up in orderly rows, or I’m alone on the field with my foot perched on my helmet.

One day I was on social media when I saw images from a school’s photo day that did tell a whole story. Jaison Sterling, a photographer from here in Arkansas, was able to capture the moments and feeling of the game in place of the normal smile-filled photoshoot.

Sterling once shared a photo with me. In it, he wore the number 52 to my 45. We were on the same team in high school.

In 2012, Sterling was working on the yearbook staff at the University of Central Arkansas. He had never shot a football game, so he asked Brad Bolding to shoot games at North Little Rock High for practice.

After taking those game photos he fell in love–in more ways than one. He also met his wife at UCA.

As it turns out, photography loves him back. A photo he took of Altee Tenpenny hurdling a player landed on the front page of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with the headline “Flying over Radar.”

From there, Sterling took a flight path he couldn’t imagine. His Rocktown Media brand has millions of followers on social media. He brings the energy of “that one special moment” to every single photo. His work makes teams cheer the way fans so often cheer for them.

“That’s one of the best parts of the job,” he said. “It’s awesome to see the camaraderie, to see them encouraging each other, being excited for each other.”

He found that energy in a messy 2014 photoshoot for the North Little Rock High football team. They threw baby powder all over a dark room as players posed and leaped onto landing mats meant for pole vaulters.

Since then, he has captured more and more stars, from high schools to colleges to the pros. He has even shot photos for stars like Caitlin Clark.

At all levels, Sterling captures memories that last a lifetime. He credits his loving wife, Jeremy Peppas, Mark Buffalo, and Coach Bolding who gave him the opportunity to take the Tenpenny photo, the one that inspired everything.

