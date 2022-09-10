Arkansas-South Carolina First Half Key : Ground game rules

Arkansas and South Carolina each opened SEC play on Saturday from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Both offenses were cooking early as points were scored on two of the first three drives of the game.

But as South Carolina’s red zone defense couldn’t stop the Hogs, Arkansas stiffened twice in its own territory, forcing a punt once and a 27-yard field goal another time.

The points continued for one team, anyway.

Arkansas scored touchdowns on its first three drives, all three on the ground. Rocket Sanders went in twice and freshman Rashod Dubinion had the first of his career midway through the second quarter.

Each of Arkansas’ drives went for more than 10 plays as the Razorbacks practically doubled South Carolina in time of possession en route to a 21-9 lead at the break.

1st Drive - South Carolina stalls in Arkansas territory

South Carolina was driving on the Razorbacks offense early, even getting into Arkansas territory. But a personal foul on Gamecocks tackle Jaylen Nichols on a 3rd-and-4 for South Carolina forced a 3rd-and-19, instead. Spencer Rattler’s next pass was incomplete and the visitors had to punt.

2nd Drive - Rocket Sanders for the score

On 4th-and-1, three yards from pay dirt, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman chose to go for it. KJ Jefferson went up the gut for two yards to give Arkansas at least three more shots at the end zone. They only needed two.

Rocket Sanders went in from a yard and the Razorbacks took the early lead.

3rd Drive - Rattler's big pass threatens but Hogs' D stiffens

A personal foul on Jayden Johnson on the first play allowed South Carolina to ostensibly begin play from their own 40 instead of the 25. Two players later, Spencer Rattler found MarShawn Lloyd for 43 yards and the Gamecocks were cooking.

But the next three plays resulted in a total of five yards and South Carolina settled for a field goal.

4th Drive - Pure method

Rocket Sanders, have a day.

The sophomore running back ran in for his second touchdown of the game as the Razorbacks scored on the ground for a second straight drive to start things in Fayetteville.

5th Drive - Ouch

South Carolina’s third drive:

Incomplete

Sack

Rushing loss of two

Ouch, indeed.

6th Drive - Dubinion's first ever

Another drive, another 12-or-more plays.

Arkansas scored on its third straight drive to start the game. This one was a 12-play, 61-yard affair capped by Rashod Dubinion’s first career touchdown.

A key play is hard to pick as only two went for double-digit yards. But AJ Green showed he could swap in for Sanders with little issue, running for 22 yards on three carries.

7th Drive - Gamecocks finally score, but...

South Carolina was in danger of stalling for a fourth time. A 4th-and-1 conversion from the Arkansas 24 gave the Gamecocks new life.

MarShawn Lloyd, who converted that opportunity, went in from four yards for South Carolina’s first touchdown with 2:56 left in the half. Mitch Jeter missed the point-after, however and fans were left with a strange-looking 21-9 score.

In fairness, it wasn’t Jeter’s fault. The hold was bobbled.

8th Drive - Arkansas finally stopped

The Hogs almost made it four-for-four on drives in the first half, but after getting into South Carolina territory, Cam Little’s 50-yard field goal attempt went wide right.

9th Drive - Rattler rattled

South Carolina took over and quickly moved near midfield as the seconds waned, but on the final play of the half and needing a Hail Mary, Spencer Rattler was forced out of the pocket and was hit as he threw. The ball fell harmlessly to the ground and the teams headed to the locker room, a 21-9 Arkansas lead on the board.

