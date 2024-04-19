Arkansas softball would like “Swift” start against Alabama on Friday night

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – In keeping with the theme, Arkansas’ softball team is hoping to get off to a “Swift” start against visiting Alabama Friday night.

The Razorbacks (30-11, 9-6), ranked as high as No. 8 by Softball America and 14th by ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, will face the No. 14 Crimson Tide (30-10, 7-8) in a 6 p.m. game at Bogle Park.

Friday night’s promotion is a Taylor Swift-inspired t-shirt giveaway featuring photos of the Arkansas players and head coach Courtney Deifel.

More than the Taylor’s Version t-shirt, Deifel is probably more interested in picking up a series win – and doing it without the trend of win, loss and rally to win in the third game as has happened the last three weeks.

“Well, I don’t like that pattern so much, and I don’t think the team does either,” Deifel said of the on-field action. “I think this team doesn’t care about rankings. You just know when it’s an SEC game, or any game for that matter with the parity in the sport and how strong everybody is, it’s just digging in and finding a way to win.”

Alabama raced out to an 18-0 mark to start the season, but are just 12-10 since that red-hot beginning.

“I think that they get the job done,” Deifel said. “With their pitching staff, they have a chance to win any game that they’re in. They have a good mix of speed and they’ve driven the ball a little better this year. They have the offense to win games with the pitching as dominant as they have.”

Arkansas has the last two SEC Pitchers of the Week to send against Alabama in Robyn Herron (9-7. 1.82) and Morgan Leinstock (10-2, 1.96).

Arkansas will see familiar face on the mound for Alabama in UCA transfer Kayla Beaver, who was 25-7 for the Bears last season, one win of which was at Bogle Park over the Razorbacks.

Beaver is 14-4 with a 1.42 ERA for Alabama this while racking up 129 strikeouts in 123 innings on the mound.

“She has thew potential to go up and down, in and out,” Deifel said. “It looks like she has added a little velo(city). She lives in the upper 60s and she’s hit 70. She’s very disciplined with her spin pitches.”

Alabama also has pitchers Jana Torrance (7-3, 2.23) and Jocelyn Briski (6-2, 2.96).

Friday and Sunday’s 2 p.m. game are both on ESPN with Saturday night’s 8 p.m. contest on ESPN2.

