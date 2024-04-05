Arkansas softball coach Diefel excited about attention women’s sports is finally getting

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – While the Iowa and LSU women’s basketball teams were setting television ratings on Monday night, Arkansas’ softball team was taking care of its business on national television as well.

The No. 20 ranked Razorbacks (26-9, 5-4) were downing No. 3 Georgia 8-2, a series-taking win punctuated by Hannah Gammill’s grand slam in the top of the seventh.

Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel, whose now No. 19 squad hosts No. 11 Missouri (29-8, 4-5) beginning Friday at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network, was thrilled with the platforms afforded the women.

“It is really nice of you to throw us in that mix when I am pretty sure most everyone was watching that basketball game, but I just think it is incredible,” Deifel said. “To see the numbers comes out LSU-Iowa game be 12.3 million (viewers) and it being the highest watched college basketball game on ESPN, that is so stinking cool.

“….It is just awesome for women’s sports to getting the recognition and the viewership that, quite frankly, they should have gotten a long time ago. The game hasn’t changed and that is what we saying going to Georgia.

“…Georgia has been good for a really long time and their fans showing up and filling their stadium. I think they had over 2,000 on a Monday night, which is the hardest night to fill, and you have the basketball game going.

“I just think it is such an exciting time in women’s sports…I think the respect for the athleticism and the level of play and all of it. It is just an exciting brand…SEC softball is an exciting brand.”

Gammill’s blast was one to remember on a night when Arkansas led just 3-2 entering the seventh inning.

“It was thrilling and it was something that night that I watched the replay of her grand slam, I don’t know, 15 times. Might have been more than that, 15 at a minimum.

“I think as a coach you want that level of excitement You want that same level of passion. That energy throughout the dugout that was just celebrating that moment and it just being so much about the team.

The Razorbacks will be looking for another series win and big crowds at Bogle Park when the Tigers meet Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at noon and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Photo by John D. James

