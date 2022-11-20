Arkansas social media explodes after KJ Jefferson’s third TD against Ole Miss

Arkansas football is simple, actually.

When KJ Jefferson is healthy, the Razorbacks can hang with all but maybe the 10 best teams in college football.

That’s proving out Saturday as Jefferson’s third touchdown pass – this one to Ketron Jackson Jr. – landed with just one quarter and one minute into proceedings against Ole Miss.

Arkansas entered badly needing a win, sitting at 5-5 with bowl eligibility within reach. Jefferson had missed last game against LSU, putting pressure on the Hogs entering the final two weeks of the season.

Through a quarter-plus, Jefferson, a Mississippi native, was nothing short of golden with 110 yards passing and 49 on the ground as Arkansas led 21-3.

Arkansas Twitter was loving it.

Good throw. Good catch.

21-3 Arkansas! KJ Jefferson to Ketron Jackson for the 20 yard TD! #Razorbacks pic.twitter.com/iGC783BFBM — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 20, 2022

Can't forget about Ketron Jackson Jr.

Ketron Jackson has Arkansas' third contested TD catch of the night. The Razorbacks' offense is humming. Arkansas leads Ole Miss 21-3. — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) November 20, 2022

KJ Jefferson might leave Arkansas as an all-time great

It's amazing what this offense looks like with a healthy KJ Jefferson. His third TD pass of the night is a 20-yard connection with Ketron Jackson Jr. It's 21-3 Hogs with 14:03 left in the 2Q. — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) November 20, 2022

He's kidding, but, ya know

Hang a half a hundred on um — 🐗 Randall Hog🐗 (@RandallHogWPS) November 20, 2022

Arkansas is good when KJ plays

QB KJ Jefferson has thrown for three touchdowns in the first half. It's the second time he has done so this season, also throwing for three first-half touchdowns at BYU. pic.twitter.com/zF5y30MSHU — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) November 20, 2022

What's Jefferson's NFL future?

The guy that excites me the most for for the #Panthers is KJ Jefferson. Dude is way underrated. — PanthersDrafter (@PanthersDrafter) November 20, 2022

The kids call this GOAT

Punished KJ Jefferson pic.twitter.com/Xb4BfURaKu — Noah Plafcan (@NPlafcanx2) November 20, 2022

Say it ain't so

This is KJ Jefferson last home game and it's a beauty. pic.twitter.com/kMC9qyGHZO — Gav➰ (@SteelerSux) November 20, 2022

What? No

KJ Jefferson is just a poor mans Chris Relf. Both dominated Ole miss though — Mattylight_12 (@Mattylight_12) November 20, 2022

Someone is always going to bag on Kendal Briles

@kendalbriles got scared to lose his job. — jodi 🐟er (@jodifisher21) November 20, 2022

Hey said it, not us

We’re getting some HOME COOKING tonight what is going on — head of the fire sam pittman club (@lake_mccullough) November 20, 2022

Kendal Briles love now? What is happening!?

KB deserves an extension and raise, Odom deserves an extension and raise, Sam Pittman deserves 9 Mil a year and lifetime contract!!! — Homer Hogson (@HomerHogson) November 20, 2022

