Arkansas signs the No. 5 cornerback in the country

Cornerback is quickly becoming a position of strength for the Arkansas football team.

Wednesday’s signing of Selman Bridges on helps.

Bridges is one of the jewels of Arkansas’ early signing period Class of 2024. The 6-foot-3 cornerback is ranked in some services as the fifth best at his position in the country.

Bridges chose Arkansas over Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Ole Miss among others. He will join a group that returns key players Jaheim Singletary, Jaylon Braxton and Kee’yon Stewart that should keep Arkansas’ pass defense solid in 2024 after the Hogs ranked in the top 35 in FBS in passing yards per game allowed.

Arkansas signed 15 players on Wednesday, nine of whom were on defense.

