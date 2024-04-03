Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy named national Shortstop of the Week

Wehiwa Aloy‘s slow start to the 2024 season is picking up the pace lately.

Arkansas’ first-year shorstop, a transfer from Sacramento State, was named national shortstop of the week by the folks who run the Brooks Wallace Award on Tuesday. In Aloy’s games against LSU and Little Rock, he went 6 for 14 with two home runs, four walks, five RBI, four runs and three stolen bases.

An All-American at Sacramento State, Aloy’s adjustment to SEC baseball has taken some time. He’s hitting just .277 on the season, but Little Rock coach Chris Curry, who used to be an assistant at Arkansas under coach Dave Van Horn said Aloy’s game is that of the Big Leaguers.

“His batting average is not great for a classic three-hole hitter, but I would like to see his batting average on balls put in play,” Curry said. “I would bet his batting average on balls put in play is very high. If he makes contact, he’s doing damage.”

Aloy’s six home runs and 26 RBI this year lead the team and his five stolen bases are tied for the team lead.

Arkansas, the No. 1 team in the country, is back in action starting Thursday when the Diamond Hogs host Ole Miss for a three-game set.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire