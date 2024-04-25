Arkansas Senior Olympics coming to the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Senior Olympics are coming to Fayetteville on April 27 at the John McDonnell Track and Field on the University of Arkansas campus.

There will be several events including the 100-meter dash, shot put, high jump and pole vault.

Greg Eberdt is the director for the Senior Olympics. He says this is an opportunity to get more people involved in the games.

“Having so many different venues and reaching out to new audiences up here in Northwest Arkansas is just bringing a lot of excitement, not only to myself, but to the athletes themselves, to our board members, our sponsors. And, it’s just really thrilling to to be expanded up here in Northwest Arkansas,” Eberdt said.

Competitors can enter several different age groups.

