Arkansas sends Western Carolina home meowing to open season with win

Arkansas was never going to lose to Western Carolina on Saturday. The question was how big the margin may be.

Turns out, 46 points.

The Razorbacks had no trouble against FCS’ Catamounts in the season opener from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Arkansas scored on literally its second offensive play of the game.

The touchdowns just kept coming after that.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed his first nine passes, including touchdowns to Jaedon Wilson – on the second play – and Isaac TeSlaa in the first quarter. Jefferson ultimately went 18 of 23 for 233 yards and three touchdowns while adding another touchdown rushing.

The passes were spread, too, as nine different Arkansas receivers caught at least one ball. Newcomer Andrew Armstrong led the team with five grabs for 78 yards and a score. Davion Dozier, a freshman, caught a touchdown, as well, in the fourth quarter from back-up Jacolby Criswell.

Defensively, Arkansas forced five turnovers, four of which came by interception. Freshman linebacker Brad Spence had the final Arkansas touchdown when he picked off a Western Carolina pass and returned it 85 yards the other way.

Arkansas’ schedule doesn’t get much harder in Week 2 as lowly Kent State, out of the Mid-American Conference, visits Fayetteville.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire