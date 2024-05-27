Arkansas selected as one of 16 NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional hosts

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

FAYETTEVILLE – The old adage is there is no place like home and the Razorback baseball team will get a chance to prove that’s true.

Arkansas was one of 16 NCAA Tournament Regional host sites announced Sunday night with the full 64-team bracket slated to be revealed Monday morning at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks (43-14) are just 3-7 in the their last 10 games, but are 33-3 at home this season, including tying a school record with 27 wins in a row at one point.

The SEC was awarded five of the 16 host sites with Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Georgia being selected to start home for a four-team regional.

D1 Baseball has projected Arkansas will be named a No. 5 national seed with Kentucky the top seed, Tennessee (2), North Carolina (3) Texas A&M (4) and Georgia (9).

The other 10 programs picked to host regionals and D1’s projected national seeds are Clemson (6), Florida State (7), Oklahoma (8), Virginia (10), Oklahoma State (11), North Carolina State (12), UC-Santa Barbara (13), Oregon State (14), Arizona and East Carolina.

In D1’s projections, Arkansas’ regional would be paired with one hosted by North Carolina State that also has East Carolina, James Madison and High Point.

Baseball America’s projections join D1’s in having a record 11 SEC teams in the field.

BA’s top eight national seeds are listed as Tennessee (1), North Carolina (2), Kentucky (3), Texas A&M (4) and Arkansas (5), Clemson (6), Oklahoma (7) and Florida State (8).

The Fayetteville Regional would have Arkansas as the top seed, Louisiana Tech second, Nicholls State third and Southeast Missouri fourth.

Per BA’s projections, the Arkansas regional would be paired with the Charlottesville one hosted by top seed Virginia and also including East Carolina, St. John’s and Army.

Arkansas has not advanced won its regional the last two times it hosted in 2021 and 2023, but did advance to the College World Series in 2022 by winning at Oklahoma State and North Carolina.

