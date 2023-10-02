Arkansas’ All-SEC cornerback questionable for Saturday’s game at Ole Miss

Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern has maintained his status as one of the best players on the Razorbacks roster in 2023. When he was lost Saturday against Texas A&M, Arkansas’ chances took a hit with it.

McGlothern was removed from the game against the Aggies early with what coach Sam Pittman called after the game a concussion. As of Monday, Pittman said there’s a possibility McGlothern misses the team’s Week 6 game against Ole Miss, as well.

The junior is in his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring from LSU. McGlothern had 52 tackles with four interceptions, 10 pass break-ups and two forced fumbles last year in earning All-SEC second-team honors. His return and the injection of three starters via the transfer portal have made Arkansas’ pass defense in 2023 miles better than in 2022.

Last year, the Hogs were dead last in FBS in allowing 295 yards a game. Through five games this year, Arkansas is 67th, giving up just 227. McGlothern has nine tackles and two interceptions so far in 2023.

Pittman also said defensive end John Morgan III is probable for the game against Ole Miss. Morgan was carted off the field after what appeared to be an upper-body injury in the second half of Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M.

Arkansas and Ole Miss are set to kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire