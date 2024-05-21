Arkansas’ season ends with second best showing at NCAAs ever

What a way to finish the year for the Arkansas women’s golf team.

The Razorbacks’ season is over after they shot a 12-over in the fourth round of the NCAA Championship, missing the cut on Monday. But their finish was not exactly shabby as Arkansas finished 10th in the tournament and with the second lowest score at the NCAAs in school history.

Maria Jose Marin, as she did most of the year, led the way for the Hogs. Over the four days, she notched a 5-under 283 to finish in a tie for fourth individually. Her finish marks the fifth time Arkansas has had a top-five finisher since 2019 and her score is the lowest over four rounds since Stacy Lewis’ 287 in 2007.

From Marin’s impressive freshman season to Kajal Mistry’s and Miriam Ayora’s final hoorah as seniors, Arkansas was strong across the board. Majal finished her career with 131 rounds over her years and played in the postseason four times. Ayora will leave Fayetteville with 102 rounds played and a 75th-place finish.

Kendall Todd had the eighth best finish at the championship in school history, finishing with a four-over 292 in 19th place. It’s also the eighth time she finished in the top 20 of a tournament.

Regan Zibilski made her NCAA Championship debut for the Hogs, as well, to round out the team.

The event marked the 12th time Arkansas had made the championships.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire