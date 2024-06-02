Arkansas’ season ends in Fayetteville Regional with loss to SEMO

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Razorback baseball team that tied a program record with 27 straight home wins earlier this year saw its 2024 season end Sunday with a second loss in a row at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Fourth seed Southeast Missouri State downed top seed Arkansas 6-3 in a NCAA Tournament Fayetteville Regional elimination game.

That result advances SEMO (36-26) into a 6 p.m. Sunday night game against third-seeded Kansas State (34-24) with the Wildcats needing only a win in that game or Monday’s if necessary game to win the regional.

It ends the season for the Razorbacks (44-17), who had just four hits while suffering a ninth loss in their last 13 games after opening the season 40-8.

The Razorbacks spent a significant amount of the campaign ranked as the No. 1 team in the country and came into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 5 national seed and 33-3 at home this season.

But a 7-6 loss to Kansas State on Saturday night forced Arkansas into the elimination game on Sunday.

The Razorbacks had 13 hits and left 13 on base in Saturday’s loss.

