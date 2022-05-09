Arkansas in running to land safety from Alabama

A three-star safety from the Yellowhammer State with strong SEC ties is considering Arkansas to be his college home.

TJ Metcalf, the No. 40 safety for the 2023 class from Pinson, Ala., released his top-10 over the weekend, and Arkansas made the cut. Along with Arkansas, Metcalf is considering Penn State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, Jackson State, and Ole Miss.

Arkansas offered Metcalf on February 7, and offered his younger brother Tevis 16 days later. The brothers went on a visit to Arkansas during the weekend of March 11.

Although Metcalf has not publicly stated that there is not a top school on his radar, there is one school to watch for, and that is Ole Miss.

Metcalf’s cousin, DK Metcalf, was a standout at Ole Miss, and currently plays wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. During a visit to Tennessee earlier this year, Metcalf told David Johnson of 247sports that his cousin’s legacy at Ole Miss will not be a deciding factor.

“A lot of folks think it has a lot to do with it, which it does, but that’s not going to be really a deciding factor of where I go,” Metcalf told Johnson. “It’s just that they’re in the same boat as any other team. They just have to do more than what another team does,”

Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 6 according to 247sports. Among the 11 commitments in the class, one is from the state of Alabama. Dallas Young, a three-star corner back from Gardendale, Ala., ranks two spots above Metcalf in the state rankings at No. 23.

