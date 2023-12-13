Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders plans to transfer to South Carolina football | Report

COLUMBIA — Star Arkansas running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders intends to transfer to South Carolina football, according to a report from 247Sports on Wednesday.

Sanders, rated the No. 3 running back in the 2024 transfer portal, is the Gamecocks' biggest veteran addition since quarterback Spencer Rattler in 2022. He was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2021 and named South Carolina one of his five finalists before committing to the Razorbacks out of high school.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Sanders only appeared in six games in 2023 while grappling with a lingering knee injury, recording 209 rushing yards on 62 carries. He had a breakout season in 2022, earning first-team All-SEC honors after rushing for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns plus 271 receiving yards.

Sanders is the second Arkansas starter to transfer to South Carolina since Dowell Loggains was hired as offensive coordinator in December 2022. Loggains spent two seasons prior to South Carolina as the Razorbacks' tight ends coach and helped the Gamecocks land standout tight end Trey Knox for 2023.

South Carolina now has two incoming additions to the running back room to help replace leading rusher Mario Anderson. Sanders joins North Texas transfer Oscar Adaway, who ran for 738 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

The Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC) missed a bowl game this year for the first time under coach Shane Beamer, and 17 players from the 2023 roster have entered the transfer portal. South Carolina has lost two other starters besides Anderson — wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and kicker Mitch Jeter — as well as top backup receiver O'Mega Blake. The portal officially opened Dec. 4 and closes Jan. 2. It will open again April 16-30.

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: South Carolina football transfer portal tracker: Who's leaving, joining the Gamecocks

Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Rocket Sanders to transfer to South Carolina football from Arkansas