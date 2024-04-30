Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson enters transfer portal

Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson entered the transfer portal on Monday after spending four seasons in Fayetteville.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and CBS Sports first reported the news.

A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Johnson had 136 carries for 785 yards and eight touchdowns with the Razorbacks over the past three seasons. He also had nine catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in that span.

Most of those yards came during his sophomore season in 2021 before he suffered knee injuries. Johnson made six starts at tailback that year, finishing the season with 575 rushing yards and seven touchdown on 97 carries. He also added seven receptions for 71 yards and a score.

Last season, Johnson had 31 carries for 167 yards (5.4 per carry) and one touchdown in nine games. He had a season-high 62 yards on six carries in Arkansas’ 44-20 victory over FIU on November 18.

Both 247Sports and On3 listed Johnson as a three-star recruit coming out of Crowley (Texas) High School in 2020.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire