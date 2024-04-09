Arkansas roster count has officially hit zero, lone commit asks to be released from NLI

Earlier today, Trevon Brazile announced his intentions to enter the NBA draft, leaving Arkansas with one scholarship player left for next year’s roster.

Not long after, Arkansas commit Isaiah Elohim requested to be released from his national letter of intent, officially leaving Arkansas with zero scholarship players. Elohim is a .98 composite four-start prospect according to 247Sports.

The news has been largely overshadowed by the buzz surrounding Coach John Calipari becoming Arkansas’ next head hog, but the concerns cannot be ignored. Arkansas will have to rebuild completely. From the coaching staff to the players, nearly every face in the locker room will be new to the program.

Luckily for Arkansas, Calipari’s name alone will draw attention, and he has a roster full of former five-starts to steal away from the Wildcats. That’s not mentioning the No. 2 ranked 2024 recruiting class at Kentucky that could follow Calipari to the Hill.

One player (Aaron Bradshaw) and one commit (Karter Knox) have already decided to move away from the bluegrass state. Both have the honor of being named McDonald’s All-Americans.

🚨REPORT🚨 Kentucky Top-25 SF commit Karter Knox is reopening his recruitment, per @TBTimes_Bulls. https://t.co/DYWd8HYba5 pic.twitter.com/oLvA2uXXzA — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 8, 2024

BREAKING: Kentucky freshman Aaron Bradshaw will enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247SportsPortal. Former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All American. https://t.co/5yeeOJmsqM pic.twitter.com/3Q4XxR8umW — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire