Arkansas rises to 13th in AP Top 25 basketball poll

Derek Oxford
Ahead of Monday night’s tilt with Kansas State at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Arkansas was brandished a new national ranking.

The Razorbacks are 13th in this week’s Associated Press poll, up from 16th.

Other SEC teams ranked in the poll include Alabama and Kentucky tied at 10th, Tennessee at 15th, Auburn at 19th and Florida at 23rd.

