Arkansas righty Dylan Carter to return in 2025

Dylan Carter will return to the Arkansas baseball team in 2025.

The right-hander, who will be a senior, came back from Tommy John surgery in 2024 and pitched in eight games for the Razorbacks. Before that surgery, in 2023, Carter pitched in 16 games, all out of the bullpen, and 3.65 earned-run average.

That number went up in 2024 as he battled back from the injury. But because of the injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, he was granted a rare sixth year of eligibility. He started his career at Crowder College before transferring to Fayetteville in 2022.

Carter, who is a Bentonville native, should be a major part of Arkansas’ bullpen next year if he recovers further. The Diamond Hogs are losing a bulk of their roster, including their entire starting rotation and most positional startesr.

The Razorbacks spent about half the season in 2024 ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, but struggled in the final couple weeks of the regular season. They earned a top-eight national seed and hosted the Fayetteville Regional, where they beat Southeast Missouri State in the first game before dropping the next two, against Kansas State and then against SEMO.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire