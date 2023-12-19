Arkansas remains nowhere to be seen in ESPN’s Bracketology

A week after falling out of the ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s projected 2024 field for the NCAA Tournament, Arkansas’ win over Lipscomb didn’t inspire much confidence.

The Razorbacks were again left off of Lunardi’s projections when he updated Bracketology on Tuesday. Arkansas is just 4-4 over its last eight games dating back to November 17 when a loss to North Carolina-Greensboro started a skid.

Arkansas appeared to be coming out of its funk that started in Bahamas when it beat Duke and Furman immediately on return, but Oklahoma rolled the Hogs last week in Tulsa and then coach Eric Musselman’s struggled with Lipscomb in North Little on Saturday.

It’s unlikely Arkansas cracks the projections again for the next two weeks. The team plays Abilene Christian on December 21 and North Carolina-Wilmington on Dec. 30, two opponents who don’t carry any NCAA Tournament cache.

That means the Razorbacks will have to make things up in SEC play. Two years ago they went 13-5 in-conference and rolled to an Elite Eight. Last year, they were 8-10 and although they still made the Sweet 16, few felt like the regular season was a wild success.

But going through the SEC is easier said than done. Lunardi projects nine teams to make the Tournament from the league, tied for the most in college basketball.

