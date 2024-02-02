Arkansas has released 2024 4-Star WR out of Missouri City (TX) from his LOI after recently visiting Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class may not be finished adding prospects just yet, as it has been revealed that former Arkansas 4-star wide receiver commit Ashton Bethel-Romas has reportedly been released from his LOI (letter of intent) with the program, placing the Aggies back in contention.

According to TexAgs’ Ryan Brauninger, Bethel-Romas had filed his LOI release paperwork in January, separating himself from the Razorbacks last month. While nearly every program that offered the amending playmaker will be in play for his commitment, the Aggies may have the best chance as things currently stand.

After taking an official visit to College Station late last month, Aggies head coach Mike Elko and his staff, specifically new wide receivers coach and leader recruiter Holmon Wiggins, have kept in contact with Bethel-Roman during the entire process as the Missouri City, Texas pipeline, which includes current Miami Dolphins star running back De’Von Achane remains stronger than ever.

While 2024 5-star athlete Terry Bussey is reportedly down to signing with Texas A&M or LSU, Texas A&M’s 2024 cycle still needs another wide receiver prospect to pair with 3-star WR Ernest Campbell.

Ft Bend Ridge Point WR Ashton Bethel-Roman was released from his LOI with Arkansas late last week. He had filed that paperwork in late December. He took an OV to Texas A&M just a couple weeks before. I’ve got the latest. (Premium) 🔗 https://t.co/5lo2RKKyHy pic.twitter.com/ppC5swed8d — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) February 1, 2024

According to 247Sports, Bethel-Roman is posited as the 134th-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, the 27th-ranked wide receiver, and the 24th-ranked player in Texas. During his 2023 senior season at Ridge Point High School, Bethel-Roman recorded 49 receptions for 964 yards and 9 touchdowns through the air.

