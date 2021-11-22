Arkansas ready to defend 3-ball Monday night against Kansas State

Undefeated Arkansas, the No. 16 team in the nation, will face its first power-conference team of the season Monday night when the Razorbacks take on Kansas State.

The game is the first of two on back-to-back nights for the Hogs as they play in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri. Arkansas will get either Illinois or Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Arkansas’ meeting against the Wildcats is the first since 1991. Kansas State is 2-0 with wins over Florida A&M and Nebraska-Omaha. Coach Bruce Weber’s team was picked to finish ninth in the 10-team Big 12. The Razorbacks will play three teams from that conference this season, meeting future SEC foe Oklahoma on December 11 and West Virginia on January 29.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman likes it that way. He prefers to test his teams in the nonconference both to help when SEC play begins and help strengthen an NCAA Tournament resume.

“You feel that on Selection Sunday,” Musselman said.

The Wildcats have three players who average double figures in scoring, led by guard Nigel Pack’s 16 points per game. He averaged 12.7 last year and shot 40.5% from 3-point range. This year, he’s 7 of 11 from deep.

“He’s a guy that can score in spurts, can put points on the board in a hurry,” Musselman said. “Definitely a star-type player in their conference. We’ve got to all be alert to any time Pack has the ball for sure.”