Arkansas Razorbacks Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis

QB KJ Jefferson, Jr.

The 6-3, 245-pounder got in a little work in his first two years, showing good toughness, a nice arm, and good running ability. And then last year it all kicked in. Not only was he efficient and sharp – just four interceptions and 24 touchdown passes, hitting 67% of his passes for 2,676 yards – but he led the team with 664 rushing yards and six scores.

LB Bumper Pool, Sr.

6-2, 230. 125 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two broken up passes

S Jalen Catalon, Jr.

5-10, 200. (was injured and only played 6 games) 45 tackles, 2 interceptions after making 99 stops with 3 picks in 2020

WR Jadon Haselwood, Jr

6-3, 211. 62 catches for 736 yards and 7 TDs for Oklahoma in three years

C Ricky Stromberg, Sr.

6-4, 318, going into his fourth year as a starter working at guard early and now at center

G Brady Latham, Jr.

6-5, 303, going into his third year as a starter working at both guard spots with a little time at right tackle

S Myles Slusher, Jr.

6-0, 193, 50 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 4 broken up passes

RB Raheim Sanders, Soph.

6-2, 221, 114 carries, 578 yards (5.1 ypc), 5 TD, 11 catches for 109 yards, 1 TD

NT Isaiah Nichols, Sr.

6-3, 302, 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble

LB Drew Sanders, Jr.

6-5, 232, 33 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes in two years at Alabama

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis

