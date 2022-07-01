Arkansas Razorbacks football uniforms and helmets through the years

The Arkansas logo has changed a number of times through the years. But usually, that logo adjustment has to do with logos at midfield and center court.

Arkansas football helmets have altered only rarely over the last several generations. That doesn’t mean that the Razorbacks are always the same, though.

Arkansas’ uniform combinations, namely their anthracite inclusions brought forth in the 2010s, have undergone several changes. Most times these changes were only subtle, but as you’re about to see, looking at them over the years, the alterations are clear.

With football season in the headlights now that baseball season is over, let’s take a look at some of the uniform combinations the Hogs have had over the last 30 or so years.

1989: Traditional red

16 Sep 1989: Running back Ron Dickerson of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs down the field during a game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Arkansas won the game 26-7. Joe Patronite /Allsport

Arkansas’ most classic look was a staple throughout the 1980s. Here, Ron Dickerson showcases the dark red with the traditional all-white Razorback on the helmet.

1993: Traditional white

Sep 27, 1993; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide left corner back Milo Lewis (21) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks receiver Anthony Lucas (80) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

By the time 1993 rolled around, there was a slight change. Although obviously, these are the white uniforms, the solid stripe down the white pants leg is an alteration to the more modern.

1997: The Reebok year

4 Oct 1997: Chadd Jones of the Arkansas Razorbacks drops back to pass during a game against the Florida Gators at Florida Field in Gainesville, Florida. Florida won the game, 56-7. Scott Halleran /Allsport

You can tell it’s the 1990s here. Chadd Jones threw just five passes in his Arkansas career, but he gets the look here for the baggy top. And remember when Reebok was a major player in the uniform game? The shoes alone!

1999: Bright red wins out

1 Jan 2000: Anthony Lucas #80 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates with teammates on the field during the Cotton Bowl Game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 27-6. Ronald Martinez /Allsport

The red began to pop a bit more, for whatever, reason in the 1990s. Of course, given this photograph is from Arkansas’ Cotton Bowl win over Texas, everything was popping that New Year’s Day.

2002: Traditional, but classic, too

1 Jan 2002: Quarterback Matt Jones #9 of Arkansas looks to throw against Oklahoma during the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Oklahoma won 10-3. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

By 2002, Arkansas had switched to Nike uniforms. Some of the bagginess made popular in the decade before carried over into the new millennium, anyway.

2003: Embracing the 00s

SHREVEPORT, LA – DECEMBER 31: Cedric Cobbs #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks avoids a tackle by Quincy Wade #31 of the Missouri Tigers on December 31, 2003, at the Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Personally speaking, this is the author’s favorite. It came when he was in college, though, so it makes sense. The polygonal red near the shoulder was a common look across the sport at the time.

2005: The red pops

Nov. 25, 2005; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Robert Johnson (18) during pre-game warm-ups for the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports © 2005 John David Mercer

In 2005, it was Adidas. Another popular pick in the last several years, the crisp red against the white pants with stripes was killer.

2008: Thin lines are in

Oct 11, 2008; Auburn, AL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tailback Michael Smith (21) avoids Auburn Tigers lineman Zach Clayton (98) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Smith finished the game with 176 yards and one touchdown as the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 25-22. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

In the late 2000s, the look began to mix contemporary with classic. The polygons are off the front of the jersey and turned more into horizontal lines on the shoulders.

2009: Thin lines still in, in red

Nov. 28, 2009; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tailback Brandon Barnett (6) stiff arms LSU Tigers wide receiver Jhyryn Taylor (16) during a kick return at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Arkansas 33-30 in overtime. Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

The 2009 look in red was mostly just an inverse of the 2008 look that Michael Smith is rocking in the previous picture. The black outline surrounding the numbers was a nice touch.

2010: Maybe the most famous look

Nov 20, 2010; Starkville, MS, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) drops back to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 38-31 in double overtime. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

In 2010, Arkansas went back to the contemporary with Nike. Given how good Arkansas was about to become, these jerseys sold well to the public. The red shoulders can be seen still at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturdays.

2012: Interesting choices

Nov 17, 2012; Starkville, MS, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks center Travis Swanson (64) during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-14. Spruce Derden–USA TODAY Sports

The red pants with the white jerseys were certainly a choice. The word “Razorbacks” in gray across the front jumps out, too, as do the numbers on the shoulders.

2013: Anthracite

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 13: Tyler Wilson #8 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats at Razorback Stadium on October 13, 2012, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Wildcats 49-7. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

And here we here. The anthracite. Love them or hate them, Arkansas’ choice to wear the color was much-talked-about, even if we haven’t seen them in several years.

2014: Red-on-red

Nov 22, 2014; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Ryan Buchanan (9) looks to pass under pressure from Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Trey Flowers (86) during first-half action at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 30-0. Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

In the mid-2010s, Arkansas went to the red-on-red with the tops and pants. The white polygon on the shoulder breaks up the look a bit. And bonus points for Trey Flowers’ facemask choice.

2018: White-on-white

Nov 23, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Connor Noland (13) runs the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Missouri won 38-0. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The game may have stunk in this photograph, but the look is big-time. Arkansas went with a bright white-on-white in 2018 and the helmets somehow are even whiter than the uniforms. The red Razorback logo on the helmet is clean.

2020: The modern

Oct 31, 2020; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) is met at the line of scrimmage by the Arkansas defense for a loss during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Now the familiar. This photograph is from 2020, but it’s the look associated with the Sam Pittman-era Razorbacks. May as well stick to it as Arkansas has improved mightily under his watch.

