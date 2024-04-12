Arkansas Razorback football season opener against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium rescheduled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The countdown to kickoff just got a bit shorter as the University of Arkansas announced a time change to their season opener against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Kickoff between the Hogs and the Lions is now set for Thursday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium, an email sent out by the university said.

The original date was set for August 31. The university has not released any additional details for why the date was changed.

The game will also be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Tickets for the game are available now. For more information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151.

