Arkansas QB commit KJ Jackson of Saint James passes for 5 TDs vs. Prattville Christian

With Week 2 of the Alabama high school football season in the books, Here's a list of of the Montgomery-area high school top performers from Sep. 4 - Sep. 8.

Coaches and stat-keepers: please send your stats in to sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com for consideration.

Football

Thursday, Sep. 7

Opp's Nelson Hall rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 19-7 victory over Northside Methodist.

Opp's Colby Ballard rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown while causing four fumbles on defense.

Friday, Sep. 8

Alabama Christian's AC Walters rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-20 victory over Lynn.

Alabama Christian's William Milner finished with 11 tackles and Blake Shaw added two sacks.

Billingsley's Landon Jones completed 12 of 14 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns while leading the defense with 10 tackles.

Carver's Terrell Russell Jr. threw three touchdown passes in a 27-0 victory over Park Crossing.

Holtville's Keiland Baker passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-18 victory over Shelby County.

Lowndes Academy's Kasen Dismukes rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns with six tackles in a 29-0 victory over Southern Academy.

Montgomery Academy's DJ Vinson caught eight receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-19 victory over Bullock County.

Montgomery Academy's Chance Wilson rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown and Parker Cook threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

Montgomery Academy's Will Hardin led the defense with 14 tackles and two sacks, while Knox Wingate added 10 tackles and a forced fumble and David Whisenhunt nine tackles and a interception.

Montgomery Catholic's Caleb McCreary finished with four touchdowns (two rushing and two passing) and 110 passing yards in a 56-6 victory over B.T. Washington.

Montgomery Catholic's Josh Griffin finished with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Montgomery Catholic saw three different players collect interceptions. Rickie Williams finish with six tackles and an interception, Myles Khatri nine tackles with two tackles for loss, Garrett Sanford eight tackles and three for loss with a sack and an interception and JJ Williams with three tackles and an interception.

Prattville Christian's Tanner Byrd finished with five touchdowns (rushed for two) in a 63-35 loss to Saint James.

Prattville Christian's Liam Taylor caught all three touchdown passes from Byrd.

Pike Road's Cason Meyers threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 41-18 victory over Wetumpka.

Pike Road's JaMicheal Jones ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan King had124 receiving yards and returned a 95-yard kickoff return.

Pike Road's Malik Blocton led the defense with 11 tackles and three quarterback pressures.

Pike Road's Jordan King (4) carries the ball against Wetumpka during their game in Wetumpka, Ala., on Friday September 8, 2023.

Trinity's Ross Sanders rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-26 victory over Southside-Selma.

Trinity's Walker McClinton threw two touchdown passes to his brother Webber McClinton.

Saint James' KJ Jackson threw for 210 yards and five touchdown passes in a 63-35 victory over Prattville Christian.

Saint James' Ziggy Holloway caught two passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns while also returning a kickoff 96 yards.

Saint James' Tabor Offord finished with 82 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and Cole Anderson rushed for 194 yards with three touchdowns.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sep. 5.

Opp's Mardi Wilson finished with three aces, seven assist, and four digs in a 3-0 victory over New Brockton.

Opp's Carreline Spears finished with two aces, five kills, 13 assist, and six digs.

Prattville Christian's Baylee Rogers finished with 24 assist, three kills six digs, and three aces in a three-set loss to LAMP.

Prattville Christian's Emma Cater Carter had 11 kills, four aces, two blocks, and seven digs, while Leah Cate Wilson added 13 kills, one block, and three aces.

Wednesday. Sep. 6.

Trinity's Isabel Hill had 16 digs, one ace and one assist in a four-set loss to Montgomery Catholic.

Trinity's Maddie Smith had 18 assists, 18 digs and three kills. Anna Moore added 10 kills and one block.

Thursday. Sep. 7.

Prattville Christian's Baylee Rogers had 23 assist, two kills, four digs, and six aces. Natalee Wheeler added 16 digs and two aces.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery area high school football top performers for Week 2