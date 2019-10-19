Arkansas punt fake fails spectacularly vs. Auburn (Video)

Chad Morris and Arkansas are having a rough season. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Already trailing Auburn 17-0 early in the second quarter, Arkansas coach Chad Morris figured he would take a risk to try to give his team a spark.

It did not pay off.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On fourth-and-11 from its own 41, Arkansas tried a fake punt that failed spectacularly. Sam Loy tried to shovel the ball to one of his gunners, but Auburn sniffed it out and the “pass” was picked off by Auburn’s Chandler Wooten.

This fake punt, uh, did not go as planned. pic.twitter.com/nD9ulfUZfJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 19, 2019

Yeah, that’s not great. Fortunately for the Razorbacks, Auburn couldn’t capitalize on the good field position, ultimately missing a field goal on the drive that followed the fake punt.

How about a good fake punt?

If you’re looking for an example of a good fake punt, Georgia Tech provided one against Miami.

What you see is Pressley Harvin dropping a dime down the right sideline to Nathan Cottrell for a 41-yard touchdown. Cottrell sustained a big hit and stayed on his feet long enough to get into the end zone for a Yellow Jackets touchdown.

Here’s another look at Harvin’s pass, which tied the score at 14-14:

(via ESPN)

Story continues

Georgia Tech is in its first season under Geoff Collins after running an option offense for over a decade under Paul Johnson. Not surprisingly, the Yellow Jackets have struggled passing the ball. Harvin’s TD pass was the third-longest completion for Georgia Tech all season.

The longest completion of the season came back in Week 1 against Clemson when Tobias Oliver hit Jerry Howard Jr. for 54 yards. After that, Oliver had a 42-yard connection with Ahmarean Brown against Temple on Sept. 28.

More from Yahoo Sports: