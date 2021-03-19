Arkansas pulls off incredible between-the-legs pass to spur comeback win over Colgate

Every team wants to win in the NCAA Tournament. If you can win while racking up style points, that's even sweeter.

Arkansas did exactly that Friday, as the team pulled off an unreal between-the-legs pass to battle its way back against Colgate.

With the team down by four points, Arkansas forward Justin Smith saved a ball from going out of bounds near the Arkansas basket. Guard Davonte Davis caught it and dribbled into some traffic, but noticed JD Notae was wide open behind Davis. Instead of turning around and firing the pass, Davis tossed it between his legs, like a center snapping the ball to a quarterback in the shotgun.

This pass was a like snap to the quarterback 🤯



(via @marchmadness)pic.twitter.com/QsmTctPDh7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 19, 2021

Notae nailed the three, cutting Colgate's lead to one.

Arkansas completes comeback over Colgate

That play seemed to reinvigorate Arkansas. After falling behind early in the second half, Arkansas battled its way back for a 85-68 win. Things looked dicey until Notae's three. Arkansas led Colgate by three points going into halftime, and lost that lead early in the second half. Arkansas seemed to get its act together following the between-the-legs pass.

An upset would have been significant. Arkansas entered the tournament as a No. 3 seed. Colgate was a No. 14 seed. While not unprecedented, those upsets don't happen often. Arkansas has a lot to be happy about following the victory, but — for their fans' sake — hopefully the Razorbacks' next contest won't be as stressful.

More from Yahoo Sports: