Arkansas preseason depth chart – wide receiver

The last time we took a look at Arkansas’ wide receiver depth chart was in June, after spring camp had concluded. Now, with just over a week before the team’s 2023 opener, let’s see what – if anything – has changed.

The Razorbacks open the season Saturday against FCS Western Carolina in Little Rock. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is back and with plenty of experience as one of the best in the SEC. But his receiving corps is almost entirely new.

Coach Sam Pittman brought in a top-25 transfer portal class, some of whom are finding themselves as Jefferson favorites in August. In fact, expect three of the team’s top four wideouts during the season – at least the early part of the season – to include those new guys.

But which ones and where exactly do we think they’ll slot? Let’s take a look at our projected wide receiver depth chart.

1. Isaac TeSlaa

Isaac TeSlaa last season: • 1,325 REC YDS

• 68 CATCHES

• 13 TDS

• 120 YPG WR1 this season for the Hogs? pic.twitter.com/eTsKNBF76v — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) August 24, 2023

Little has changed for the Division II transfer since he arrived on campus. His freakish totals may not project completely at the SEC level, but his freakish ability does.

No one would shocked if TeSlaa leads the Razorbacks in catches, yards and touchdowns.

2. Andrew Armstrong

44% of Hog fans think Andrew Armstrong will claim the WR1 spot 👀 https://t.co/U0syN7mDc3 pic.twitter.com/owwK9CSWk9 — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) August 25, 2023

Well, if the top spot in the pecking order isn’t TeSlaa’s, it’s probably Armstrong’s. He is another newcomer with crazy athleticism, but from a lower-level of college football.

His fall camp hasn’t stood out quite as much as TeSlaa’s, but whenever another name is brought up, it’s Armstrong’s.

3. Isaiah Sategna

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (16) during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 55-53. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sategna had just two catches in four games last year, but Pittman brought up his name all the time in the late season. He took a step forward in the spring and has stayed there this fall.

He will likely be the team’s No. 1 slot reciever when the season opens and there is little reason to think he’ll relinquish that position as it continues.

4. Jaedon Wilson

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) signals first down after catching a pass against Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Rich Miller (30) in the first quarter in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is a bit like Sategna in that he caught just three passes in eight games last year, but was also a regular on Pittman’s lips, so to speak.

He could play behind his fellow sophomore in the slot or even slip out wide. That ability makes it a strong possibility he finishes fourth – or higher – on the team’s hierarchy.

5. Tyrone Broden

"I'm very ready. I know the playbook in and out." Wrote on transfer receiver Tyrone Broden, who believes he is in good position mentally and physically to contribute and do so early this season: https://t.co/gbwnusVatI pic.twitter.com/EGrOpUg5S5 — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) August 24, 2023

Broden has more experience at the FBS level than anyone else on this list above him. He’s a transfer from Bowling Green, where he had 32 catches for seven touchdowns last year.

His scariest trait is his size. At 6-foot-6, Broden could provide an ideal red-zone target for Jefferson, even if he doesn’t crack the primary four rotation.

6. Bryce Stephens

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Micah Harper #1 of the Brigham Young Cougars breaks up a pass intended for Bryce Stephens #14 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

While we have Stephens at No. 6 right now, he may very well find himself in the top three by season’s end.

His speed and agility were on display last year, especially against Missouri State when his punt-return touchdown sparked the Hogs to a comeback win. If that translate to wide receiver, watch out.

7. Davion Dozier

Arkansas freshman WR Davion Dozier making plays on the first day of fall camp. pic.twitter.com/mRQ5ESwfnm — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) August 4, 2023

Dozier may not play more than his four allotted games that would maintain his redshirt. But when it comes to talent, he deserves this seventh spot (if not higher).

Much of what Dozier, a freshman, will do may depend on Arkansas’ health out wide. If injuries strike, he may be pushed into duty. But in a perfect world – unless his talent is otherwordly – it’s probably in Arkansas’ best interest to keep his four years of eligibility going forward.

8. Chris Harris

Now Arkansas’ depth chart gets into the walk-ons. Harris has been the one most talked about by the coaching staff, so he gets the No. 8 spot.

9. Marlon Crockett

QBs running through some drills. KJ Jefferson to Marlon Crockett in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/EkAYa2OEtG — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) August 18, 2023

Crockett may end up the best of the walk-ons eventually. And while he didn’t get the word-of-mouth that Harris received, he could crack.

10. Kalil Girault

Girault’s year in the system – he’s now a sophomore – gives him a slight edge of the rest below him. May see some special teams time.

The rest: Chris Rhodes, Kaylon Morris, Dazmin James, Jace Petty, Kamron Bibby

Congratulations @kaylon_morris! Big time receiver going to the hill! Can’t wait to watch him on his journey! pic.twitter.com/HmaSelLV1w — CaseyDick (@CdickC) February 1, 2023

This group of walk-ons will help Arkansas each week get ready for the Hogs’ opponents. But you never know, one may have a break out.

