Arkansas preseason depth chart – Linebackers

The Arkansas linebacker spot should be a good spot for the Razorbacks in 2023.

But heading into the team’s opener on Saturday against FCS Western Carolina, the unit looks perhaps least like it was expected among all the positional groups. One projected starter is all but out and the other is iffy, though coach Sam Pittman has been somewhat vague on the latter’s status.

When Chris Paul Jr., Antonio Grier, Jordan Crook and Jaheim Thomas are all healthy, Arkansas can roll a combination of near-stars, established talent and future all-league players among its first four.

Grier and Paul could be iffy for the opener, but that may be a blessing in disguise. Thomas and Crook have experience and will get plenty of reps, but the players behind them have almost no idea what it’s like to play college football. A game against the Catamounts will help make that a thing of the past.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how the Arkansas linebackers stack up, or rather, how we expect them to stack up by the end of the season.

1. Chris Paul Jr.

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri State Bears running back Jacardia Wright (9) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Chris Paul Jr (27) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Paul is expected to be the unquestioned leader at linebacker this year. He has to be fully healthy first, of course. But as he stepped into the role as No. 3 linebacker last year, he can now team that experience with his talent as No. 1.

2. Antonio Grier

Oct 10, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls linebacker Antonio Grier (5) tackles East Carolina Pirates running back Darius Pinnix Jr. (40) during the fourth quarter of a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Grier was a staple at South Florida in the middle of the Bulls defense the last couple seasons, although last year he played in just four games. The year before Grier had 92 tackles. He isn’t likely to play in Arkansas’ opener, unfortunately.

3. Jordan Crook

Nov 12, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; An Arkansas Razorbacks spirit squad member runs the Razorbacks flag across the field after a touchdown during the second quarter of the game agains the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Grier’s injury has opened the door for Crook, whose ceiling may even exceed Paul’s. And the way Arkansas’ defense has been for most of the last decade, even the third linebacker gets plenty of run. If Crook is good enough, he could be above that.

4. Jaheim Thomas

Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jaheim Thomas (24) stops UCF Knights quarterback Joey Gatewood (7) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas, when fully healthy at linebacker, should roll four linebackers on the regular instead of the usual three. That’s because Thomas has the goods. He had 70 tackles, including 6 1/2 for-loss last year at Cincinnati.

5. Brad Spence

22 is LB Brad Spence, a true freshman. Dude laid a hit on Rocket at 0:07. Coaches have been high on Spence throughout camp. pic.twitter.com/LEQefYic4q — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) August 21, 2023

Brad Spence, a freshman, has found himself in the two-deep for the season opener. That’s no small feat, even if it’s largely because of injuries in front of him. It suggests, too, he’s top of the heap among everyone outside the top four.

6. Brooks Both

Brooks Both is a walk-on from Harrison. But, like Spence, he finds himself in the two-deep for the opener. That’s impressive. Who knows what the future holds, but it appears to be trending up.

7. Mani Powell

Mani Powell has been in the Arkansas system more than anyone ranked below him. Between that and his status as a three-star linebacker, he gets the No. 7 spot.

8. Carson Dean

“He’s a playmaker. He’s athletic. He’s fast. He’s big. He’s tough. He’s fearless.” Tom Murphy's Hog Futures feature on Arkansas freshman LB Carson Dean: https://t.co/nqPxi76Bzv pic.twitter.com/Ftbz4uUbaN — WholeHogSports.com (@wholehogsports) August 12, 2023

Coaches and teammates speak highly of Dean, a freshman from Frisco. In a perfect world, he keeps his redshirt and Pittman has a future rotational player at linebacker.

9. Alex Sanford

Let’s go fellas.. we wanna see snot bubbles 🫧 https://t.co/cDB67XhQ0h — Alex Sanford Sr (@AyeSanford) August 22, 2023

Sanford is in the same boat as Dean, only he’s Mississippi. They’re of similar builds, even. They could represent the future of the position for the Hogs.

10. The rest: Kaden Henley, Mason Schueck, Donovan Whitten

Kaden Henley in full pads last week

6’2 230lbs

RSF pic.twitter.com/LAmTpw94te — TuskTalk (@TuskTalkTy) August 13, 2023

Henley, Schuek and Whitten will make up a bulk of the scout team and could see plenty of action on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire