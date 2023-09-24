Arkansas post-game Twitter buzz: Hogs show much improvement

Despite being nearly 18-point underdogs Saturday night, Arkansas went into LSU’s Death Valley and gave the No. 16 Tigers all they could handle.

Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson kept the Razorbacks in it until the very end, throwing for 289 yards and three touchdowns. LSU booted the 20-yard game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining to survive, 34-31.

The Hogs fell to 2-2 on the season, and 0-1 in the SEC. But the showing against the Tigers left many fans feeling a little better than they felt after last week’s 38-31 loss to BYU at home.

Even in the post-game aftermath, the Arkansas fan Twitter reaction was quite solemn.

Here is some of the post-game Twitter reaction:

Holy #%$^

Craziness

Hogs showed up

Freshman Hasz cashes in twice

True freshman with two touchdowns under the lights in Death Valley pic.twitter.com/3L8jD8mwt6 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 24, 2023

Another close one

Sneaky fake FG

MAXIMUM FLETCHER pic.twitter.com/WDjzCE2TKW — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 24, 2023

Beating the spread

What's the answer?

Losing is still losing? Hmm ...

Hogs getting more respect

Keep him in your prayers

Could have won

Expectations exceeded

We can compete

Honoring former player

Discipline lacking

Lots of improvement

Just ran out of time

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire