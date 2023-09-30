Arkansas’ Players of the Game vs. Texas A&M: Does anyone deserve it this week?

Texas A&M is a good football team. Texas A&M is not a great football team.

Right now, Arkansas is losing to good football teams.

The Razorbacks dropped their third straight football game Saturday, this time to the Aggies for the 10th time in the last 11 games, 34-22.

The big play was Arkansas’ death knell. The Aggies intercepted a KJ Jefferson pass and returned it for a touchdown early in the second half and then returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to take total control.

Arkansas’ offense simply couldn’t respond often enough, even if its defense played fairly well, all things considered.

But you can find summaries elsewhere. This is about Arkansas’ individual players. Here are the Hogs’ Players of the Game, as selected by the RazorbacksWire staff.

Offense: Cam Little (Editor E. Wayne, contributors Connor Goodson, Derek Oxford)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ junior kicker made a 52-yarder, a 50-yarder and a 25-yarder as he was called on too often (though all times were necessary) against the Aggies.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ individual stats on defense were just as ‘meh’ as the individual stats on offense. Paul led the Hogs in tackles with seven and had one for-loss.

Defense; Lorando Johnson (Oxford)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The man they call Snaxx had an interception return for touchdown on the first play of the second half when he intercepted Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson. Arkansas would never come closer than those four points.

