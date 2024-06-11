Arkansas pitchers Gabe Gaeckle, Christian Foutch garner Team USA invites

Arkansas pitchers Gabe Gaeckle and Christian Foutch garnered invitations to the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, it was announced Monday.

Gaeckle, the most reliable arm in coach Dave Van Horn’s bullpen during 2024, earned Freshman All-SEC honors after going 3-3 with a 2.32 ERA and seven saves in 22 games spanning 42 2/3 innings.

The right-hander from Aptos, California, struck out 57 batters and walked 19 while holding opposing hitters to a .167 average. Gaeckle trailed only Will McEntire among Arkansas relievers in innings pitched. Gaeckle and Colin Fisher were named Freshman All-Americans on Monday by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Foutch posted a 0.81 ERA in 20 relief appearances over 22 1/3 innings. He struck out 20 and walked seven. Opponents batted .241 against the sophomore right-hander from Colorado’s Chatfield Senior High School.

The Team USA camp will feature 56 of the top non-draft-eligible college players in the nation later this month for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series June 26-27 in Cary, North Carolina. USA Baseball will announce its Collegiate National Team on June 29 following the conclusion of the camp.

Other SEC players invited to the camp were LSU second baseman Steven Milam and Texas A&M’s Jake LaViolette and Gavin Grahovac. Milam batted .326 with eight home runs, 12 doubles and 40 RBIs as a true freshman this season.

LaViolette and Grahovac have combined to lead Texas A&M to the College World Series in Omaha. LaViolette, a sophomore, has 28 home runs, 16 doubles and 77 RBIs in 62 games this season. He has a slash line of .314/.453/.757.

As SEC Freshman of the Year, Grahovac has a slash line of .303/.403/.616 to go with 22 home runs and 63 RBI.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire