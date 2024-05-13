Arkansas pitcher Gabe Gaeckle named SEC Freshman of the Week

Arkansas pitcher Gabe Gaeckle was named SEC Freshman of the Week Monday.

The true freshman from Aptos (Calif.) High School made two appearances in relief in the Razorbacks’ series victory over No. 16 Mississippi State at Baum-Walker Stadium over the weekend.

Gaeckle pitched 3 1/3 innings against the Bulldogs without allowing an earned run. He pitched two scoreless frames and struck out three of the nine batters he faced in Sunday’s 9-6 Arkansas victory. Gaeckle picked up his team-best seventh save of the season.

In Friday’s 7-5 victory over Mississippi State, Gaeckle pitched an inning and a third and walked three batters but did not allow a hit.

Gaeckle lowered his ERA to 2.06 in 35 innings this season. His 19 appearances trail only Will McEntire and left-hander Stone Hewlett among Arkansas pitchers.

The Razorbacks close out the regular season beginning Thursday with a three-game series at No. 5 Texas A&M. First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

