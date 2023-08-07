Arkansas picks up votes, but no ranking in first USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The first USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll of the 2023 season was released Monday with little surprise.

Defending national champion Georgia picked up 61 of a possible 66 first-place votes. Michigan, which was ranked No. 2, made that ranking despite not picking up any of those remaining first-place votes. Instead, four of them went to Alabama, which checked in at No. 3, and was Ohio State’s as the Buckeyes are ranked No. 4.

LSU rounded out the top five, giving the SEC three such teams. Overall, the SEC saw six teams ranked. Tennessee was No. 10, Ole Miss came in at No. 22 and Texas A&M was No. 25.

Arkansas was a de facto No. 35, picking up 20 points worth of votes. That placed the Razorbacks behind fellow SEC teams South Carolina (89), Florida (63) and Kentucky (34).

The coaches poll will be released each Monday of the regular season starting on opening weekend in early September.

25. Texas A&M

Well, here we go. Bobby Petrino back in major-conference football. He and Jimbo Fisher, the A&M head coach, will be a must-watch, especially early.

Joey McGuire’s 8-5 season with the Red Raiders was the team’s best in a decade. But that was with the Big 12 relatively down. The question is whether a repeat is on the horizon.

Tulane went from 2-10 in 2021 to 12-2 last year. Generally the Green Wave have found themselves in the middle. Right now, voters think the latter is closer. Fair enough.

22. Ole Miss

Ole Miss will battle Arkansas for the No. 3 spot in the SEC West it seems. For now, Lane Kiffin’s crew is getting the nod.

Sexiness and Wisconsin football aren’t words that go together. But the Badgers typically get the job done. Last year’s 7-6 felt like a big step backward, so that needs to change.

North Carolina has the offensive weapons. It’s unclear whether the Tar Heels can put it together for a full season, though.

19. Oklahoma

Oklahoma isn’t nearly as bad as last year’s record and results made it seem. Now, the Sooners also aren’t back to the Bob Stoops heights, either. Just avoiding that massive disappointment of 2022 is step one.

The last time Oregon State had winning seasons in three straight years was 2007-2009. If the Beavers go above .500 this year, it’ll be three straight.

17. Kansas State

Kansas State football hadn’t won double-digit games since 2012 before last year. Chris Klieman has made the Wildcats a consistently tough out in the Big 12.

16. Texas Christian

Last year’s title game against Georgia made people forget just how amazing TCU was. Can the Horned Frogs do it again?

15. Oregon

Oregon football feels in a funny place right now. Bo Nix can win games for the Ducks, but he can lose them, too. But when he’s good, few are better.

14. Utah

With two straight Rose Bowls in the rearview, a third would signal Utah as one of the nation’s truly elite programs. The Utes have bigger goals, though.

13. Notre Dame

Notre Dame is good. How good is question. The Fighting Irish may be a borderline top-25 team or they could be a title contender. Thus No. 13 feels right.

12. Texas

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Texas is highly ranked in the preseason! The Longhorns have to prove it this time. Again. Like every year.

Can Washington catch USC in the final real season of Pac-12 football? Kalen DeBoer’s team certainly has the goods.

10. Tennessee

Is Joe Milton for real? If Tennessee’s quarterback can truly replace Hendon Hooker for 12 regular-seson games, the sky is the limit for the Volunteers.

9. Clemson

Clemson is rock solid. The Tigers don’t feel like a national championship contender, which has begun the expectation in South Carolina, but it’s also not out of the realm of possibility.

8. Florida State

Can we truly trust Florida State again? One of the most dominant programs of the 1990s and 2000s had fallen on (relatively) hard times in recent years. The Seminoles seem like they’re back now, though.

Penn State is sneaky good. Yes, the Nittany Lions may not be on Ohio State’s or Michigan’s level, but a single upset of those teams would lift PSU into a playoff position, it feels like.

6. Southern California

Caleb Williams is the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy. If USC’s defense holds up enough, the team accolades could come, too.

5. LSU

Brian Kelly lifted LSU back to respectability last year in his first season. In 2023, the Tigers are looking to make the jump back into powerhouse.

Ohio State is a staple in the top five at this point. Year after year the Buckeyes bring it and a College Football Playoff berth is basically expected.

3. Alabama

No one is sure who is going to quarterback Alabama this year. Nick Saban’s team is still No. 3 in the country. Absolutely wild how good the Crimson Tide are.

2. Michigan

Michigan has the quarterback, the running back, the defense. Things with coach Jim Harbaugh are a bit up in the air, but on the field, the Wolverines are as good as they’ve been in a while.

1. Georgia

The defending national champions are the defending national champions. Until someone knocks them off, they deserve to stay at the top.

