Arkansas picks up potential starter on offensive line from junior college

Amaury Wilkins was one of the most highly coveted offensive linemen transfers in the country.

Was.

Wilkins committed to Arkansas on Monday out of Coffeyville Community College. He also was also sought by Penn State, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami (FL), Illinois and Mississippi State. He was the No. 5 offensive line recruit out of junior college in the nation, per 247Sports’ rankings.

Arkansas has just two returning starters on its offensive line from last year. Wilkins was a center at Coffeyville and the Razorbacks lost their four-year starter at the position, Ricky Stromberg, to the NFL in the offseason.

Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have played Beaux Limmer – one of the two starters back – at the position since the spring, but Limmer’s primary position in college has been guard. Wilkins’ arrival allows more freedom and combinations up front, as such.

Wilkins joins former Florida guard Joshua Braun as Arkansas’ two new faces in the unit via transfer and he is the 15th player on the roster with a scholarship on the offensive line. Arkansas now has one scholarship left to give for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire