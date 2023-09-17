Arkansas picks up literally just one vote in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 3

The SEC’s two decades of dominance appear finished.

With the three weeks of the college football season finished, the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday is the latest sign that the conference that was head and shoulders above everyone else is dipping.

The SEC isn’t flailing, exactly. Georgia remained the No. 1 team in the nation. But Tennessee dropped nine spots to No. 20 after falling to Florida Alabama fell two more spots to No. 12 after a two-touchdown win against lowly South Florida. LSU and Ole Miss each moved up, though. One spot for the Tigers and three for the Rebels.

As for Arkansas, the Razorbacks picked up one point in the voting. So did their opponent Saturday, Brigham Young. That means that one coach among the 60ish who vote in the poll placed Arkansas as No. 25 and one coach placed BYU at No. 25.

Arkansas travels, incidentally, to LSU for Week 4 in a game that will either see the Hogs back in the Top 25 afterward or relegate them outside the “others receiving votes” section.

Check out the complete Top 25 below.

25. UCLA (last week No. 25)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Beat North Carolina Central, 59-7.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Northern Colorado, 64-21.

23. Clemson (22)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Florida Atlantic, 48-14.

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey (85) celebrates with Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Beat Western Michigan, 41-10.

21. Miami (23)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Miami (OH), 38-3.

20. Tennessee (11)

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) calls a play during a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Tennessee defeated Virginia 49-13.

Lost to Florida, 29-16.

19. Colorado (21)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Colorado State, 43-35 (2 OT).

18. Duke (20)

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Northwestern, 38-14.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Minnesota, 31-13.

16. Ole Miss (19)

The Clarion Ledger

Beat Georgia Tech, 48-23.

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Beat San Diego State, 26-9.

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables talks during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Beat Tulsa, 66-17.

13. LSU (14)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Mississippi State, 41-14.

12. Alabama (10)

Austin American-Statesman

Beat South Florida, 17-3.

11. Oregon (13)

The Register Guard

Beat Hawai’i, 55-10.

10. Utah (12)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Weber State, 31-7.

9. Notre Dame (11)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Central Michigan, 41-17.

8. Washington (8)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Michigan State, 41-7.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Illinois, 30-13.

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Wyoming, 31-10.

5. Southern California (5)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bye week.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Western Kentucky, 63-10.

3. Florida State (3)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Boston College, 31-29.

2. Michigan (2)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Bowling Green, 31-6.

1. Georgia (1)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Beat South Carolina, 24-14.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire