Arkansas picks up literally just one vote in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 3
The SEC’s two decades of dominance appear finished.
With the three weeks of the college football season finished, the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday is the latest sign that the conference that was head and shoulders above everyone else is dipping.
The SEC isn’t flailing, exactly. Georgia remained the No. 1 team in the nation. But Tennessee dropped nine spots to No. 20 after falling to Florida Alabama fell two more spots to No. 12 after a two-touchdown win against lowly South Florida. LSU and Ole Miss each moved up, though. One spot for the Tigers and three for the Rebels.
As for Arkansas, the Razorbacks picked up one point in the voting. So did their opponent Saturday, Brigham Young. That means that one coach among the 60ish who vote in the poll placed Arkansas as No. 25 and one coach placed BYU at No. 25.
Arkansas travels, incidentally, to LSU for Week 4 in a game that will either see the Hogs back in the Top 25 afterward or relegate them outside the “others receiving votes” section.
Check out the complete Top 25 below.
25. UCLA (last week No. 25)
Beat North Carolina Central, 59-7.
24. Washington State (NR)
Beat Northern Colorado, 64-21.
23. Clemson (22)
Beat Florida Atlantic, 48-14.
22. Iowa (24)
Beat Western Michigan, 41-10.
21. Miami (23)
Beat Miami (OH), 38-3.
20. Tennessee (11)
Lost to Florida, 29-16.
19. Colorado (21)
Beat Colorado State, 43-35 (2 OT).
18. Duke (20)
Beat Northwestern, 38-14.
17. North Carolina (18)
Beat Minnesota, 31-13.
16. Ole Miss (19)
Beat Georgia Tech, 48-23.
15. Oregon State (17)
Beat San Diego State, 26-9.
14. Oklahoma (16)
Beat Tulsa, 66-17.
13. LSU (14)
Beat Mississippi State, 41-14.
12. Alabama (10)
Beat South Florida, 17-3.
11. Oregon (13)
Beat Hawai’i, 55-10.
10. Utah (12)
Beat Weber State, 31-7.
9. Notre Dame (11)
Beat Central Michigan, 41-17.
8. Washington (8)
Beat Michigan State, 41-7.
7. Penn State (7)
Beat Illinois, 30-13.
6. Texas (6)
Beat Wyoming, 31-10.
5. Southern California (5)
Bye week.
4. Ohio State (4)
Beat Western Kentucky, 63-10.
3. Florida State (3)
Beat Boston College, 31-29.
2. Michigan (2)
Beat Bowling Green, 31-6.
1. Georgia (1)
Beat South Carolina, 24-14.