Arkansas picks up depth at linebacker with big pick-up this weekend

Alex Sanford is what you might call a Beast.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Sanford is built like a former SEC linebacker to whom his game is drawing comparisons, too: Derrick Thomas.

Sanford, a Class of 2023 recruit, hopes to bring that sort of game to Arkansas after he committed to the Razorbacks over the weekend. His commitment made him the third linebacker and 16th player overall in Arkansas’ class.

The Razorbacks are building their linebacker depth after losing Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Andrew Parker off last year’s roster. Returner Bumper Pool and Alabama Drew Sanders are expected to see 90 percent of the snaps this year as Arkansas will rarely have more than two linebackers on the field at a time.

Sanford, a Mississippi native, chose Arkansas over Ole Miss, Tennessee, Memphis and others. He’s a three-star recruit who had 25 1/2 tackles for loss as a junior last year at Oxford.

“Then the way this defense is set up for me,” he told WholeHogSports. “It’s set up for linebackers to make plays. When you come here you’re going to make plays. You are going to get playing time, so there’s lots you are going to do here. That’s why I’m coming here.”