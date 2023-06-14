Arkansas picks up commitment from Texarkana’s Ahkhari Johnson

Wide receiver is a position of need for the Arkansas football team. Ahkhari Johnson will be in Fayetteville soon enough to help.

The Razorbacks picked up a commitment from the Texarkana athlete out of Pleasant Grove High School on Wednesday morning. Johnson was recruited as a wideout, though he also plays quarterback and defensive back at PGHS.

Johnson is the 11th player to commit to Arkansas’ Class of 2024 and the second wide receiver alongside Pine Bluff’s Courtney Crutchfield. The class ranks 18th in the country after Johnson’s pledge.

At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Johnson has the build of a slot receiver who can make plays after he gets the ball. And it wasn’t an in-state thing, either. Pleasant Grove is on the Texas side of the border and Johnson spurned Texas Christian and Kansas State to choose Arkansas.

Johnson made an official visit to Fayetteville last weekend and is the 77th-ranked wide receiver in the country.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire