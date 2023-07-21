Arkansas picked to finish fifth in SEC West at SEC Media Days

The preseason SEC football predictions were released Friday during the league’s media days. They weren’t kind to Arkansas.

The Razorbacks were picked fifth in the SEC West, a good chunk away from the fourth-place-projected team, Ole Miss.

Arkansas garnered 958 points worth of votes in the standings against Ole Miss’ 1,128. The Rebels were actually picked closer to third-place-picked Texas A&M, which drew 1,144 points ahead of the first season in which Bobby Petrino will make his debut as Aggies offensive coordinator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There was a question whether Alabama would hold off LSU for the No. 1 spot in the West. The Crimson Tide were, in fact, picked to win the division, but just barely. Alabama picked up 1,899 points to LSU’s 1,838.

In the East, defending national champion Georgia was picked by a healthy margin over second-place Tennessee. The Bulldogs also earned 181 votes to win the conference title, almost double that of Alabama’s 62.

Here’s a look at the complete projections.

More Arkansas football!

KJ Jefferson's health will play massive role Arkansas' season outcome

1. Alabama

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban brings his team onto the field for warm ups prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban will need to find a quarterback, but Alabama is going to be Alabama until, well, until they’re not anymore.

2. LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jayden Daniels’ skills at quarterback plus LSU’s defense have the Tigers thinking potential national championship.

3. Texas A&M

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) celebrates with wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If Petrino turns A&M’s offense into even close what its talent suggests, the Aggies might finally avoid underachievement.

4. Ole Miss

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) react to a making a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Quinshon Judkins may be the best running back in the SEC. Second-best at worst. Ole Miss, still, is a middling team in the conference.

5. Arkansas

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Brady Latham (62) celebrates after a touchdown by running back Raheim Sanders (5) against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ losses were too significant to vault the Hogs into that fourth spot. KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders are the best quarterback-running back duo in the league, anyway.

6. Auburn

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze during the A-Day spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Exit Bryan Harsin. Enter Hugh Freeze.

Advertisement

For now, nothing changes at Auburn.

7. Mississippi State

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) shouts instructions at the line of scrimmage against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs are a team still reeling from the death of coach Mike Leach. They’ll undoubtedly play the season for him.

1. Georgia

Oct 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks off the field with defensive back Christopher Smith (29) after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No Stetson Bennett at quarterback anymore, but the Bulldogs are back-to-back national champs. They deserve this spot.

2. Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) warms up before Tennessee football’s Orange & White spring game, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Orangewhite0415 0235

Tennessee was great last year. Can the Vols actually put together consecutive 10-win seasons? Would be the first time in a long time.

Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer runs onto the field with his players before a game against the Charlotte 49ersat Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina hasn’t been picked third in the SEC East in a dog’s age. Coach Shane Beamer and quarterback Spencer Rattler are why they are now.

(Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Mark Stoops has made Kentucky into a consistent seven-, eight-, nine-win team. We’d have had them picked over South Carolina.

Sep 24, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Even with all the questions in Gainesville, Florida avoided being picked sixth or seventh in the SEC East. Now, they just have to avoid finishing there.

6. Missouri

Dec 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the third quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Drinkwitz needs more than six wins in his third season at the helm. That may be a tall ask for the Tigers in 2024.7

7. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea’s football helmet from when he was a player is displayed during the Vanderbilt interviews in the Hyatt Regency at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Sec Media Days Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt could have its best team in over a decade. Unfortunately, it might be tough to tell because it’s the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire