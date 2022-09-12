Arkansas has overwhelmingly high odds to defeat Missouri State on Saturday
Arkansas Football has passed both tests so far in the 2022 season. It seems that they will be rewarded by earning a breather on Saturday, as they welcome Missouri State to town for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
That is what ESPN’s latest Football Power Index is suggesting, as the Razorbacks open the game with a 99.2% chance of beating Missouri State, and rolling to 3-0 on the young season.
The game, on paper, should be no contest. A top-tier SEC program battling a foe from the Football Championship Subdivision is not expected to be a thriller. no matter the teams. What makes this game special, however, is the tie that brings Arkansas and Missouri State together, Bobby Petrino.
Petrino led the Razorbacks program from 2008-11, winning 34 of his 51 coached games. He now leads the Missouri State program and has compiled a 15-9 record in three seasons, including a 2-0 record so far in 2022.
Arkansas meets Missouri State at 6 p.m. Saturday evening at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.
