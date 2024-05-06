Arkansas outside Top 10 in final Softball America poll ahead of SEC Tournament

Arkansas’ weekend series loss to Ole Miss in conference play caused the Razorbacks to fall in the final Softball America Top 25 poll for the regular season.

Losing to the last-place team in the SEC’s standings dropped Arkansas (36-15 overall, 14-10 conference) three spots to No. 11 in the poll.

The Razorbacks finished fourth in the final SEC standings and will receive the No. 4-seed for the league tournament, which begins later this week.

In all, there was a lot of movement in the top 10 of Softball America’s poll. While Texas (45-6) stayed at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week after a series sweep of Texas Tech, Tennessee (40-9) moved up to No. 2 and Oklahoma State (44-9) climbed two spots to No. 3.

The Cowgirls won two of three from Oklahoma over the weekend in Norman, dropping the Sooners (46-6) from No. 2 to No. 4. Duke (44-6) moved up one spot to finish the regular season at No. 5.

UCLA (No. 6, 34-10), Stanford (No. 7, 42-12), Missouri (No. 8, 40-14), and Florida (43-12) all moved up in the poll. Florida leapt past Arkansas to move to No. 9 after sweeping Texas A&M over the weekend. The Aggies (39-12) fell six spots to No. 10.

The SEC led the poll with nine schools ranked.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire