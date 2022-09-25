How Arkansas’ opponents did in Week 4

The meat of the SEC has arrived for the Arkansas football team.

Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M, 23-21, was a stinger and slipped the Razorbacks from the ranks of the unbeaten. But it isn’t as though the Aggies actually outplayed Arkansas, either.

The Hogs will learn and the Hogs will grow. And they’ll do so quickly, especially as Alabama heads to Fayetteville in Week 5. Arkansas can still not only play spoiler to the perpetual national-title contenders, but a win would get the Razorbacks right back to where they were pre-A&M, too.

The schedule will not get easier. That’s the SEC. Arkansas has plenty of opportunity upcoming to get things back in the win column and make plenty of national noise in doing so.

Alabama (home October 1)

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 20: The Alabama Crimson Tide offense lines up against the Arkansas Razorbacks defense during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Beat Vanderbilt, 55-3.

Mississippi State (road October 8)

Quarterback Will Rogers throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Beat Bowling Green, 45-14.

Brigham Young (road October 15)

Nov 6, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars mascot, Cosmo back flips out of the stands during their game against the Idaho State Bengals at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Wyoming, 38-24.

Auburn (road October 29)

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) hands off to running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Missouri in overtime, 17-14.

Liberty (home November 5)

Dec 26, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is brought down by Liberty Flames defensive end Durrell Johnson (11) and defensive end Tre’Shaun Clark (10) during the second quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Akron, 21-12.

LSU (home November 12)

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks players celebrate with the Boot trophy after defeating the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beat New Mexico, 38-0.

Ole Miss (home November 19)

Oct 9, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries the ball against Mississippi Rebels defensive back AJ Finley (21) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Tulsa, 35-27.

Missouri (road November 25)

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs away from a Kansas State defender during a game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Sept. 10, 2022.

Lost to Auburn in overtime, 17-14.

Cincinnati (Arkansas won in Week 1)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 03: K.J Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks hugs Ben Bryant #6 of the Cincinnati Bearcats after the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bearcats 31-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Beat Indiana, 45-24.

South Carolina (Arkansas won in Week 2)

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) tackles South Carolina running back Juju McDowell (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Beat Charlotte, 56-20.

Missouri State (Arkansas won in Week 3)

Missouri State’s Ian Fitzgerald (65) blocks Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Lost to South Dakota State, 28-14.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire