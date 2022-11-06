How Arkansas opponents did in Week 10

A 5-4 record isn’t a bad record. But at Arkansas, given the way the Razorbacks have achieved the record and with what lies ahead in the final three games of the regular season, a 5-4 record is troubling.

Arkansas is coming off a loss to Liberty on Saturday, 21-19, in a game the Hogs were favored by about two touchdowns. Next week, Arkansas returns to SEC play against LSU, the same LSU that beat Alabama on Saturday, the same Alabama that beat Arkansas handily in Week 5.

After that? Ole Miss, which is ranked ahead of both the Tigers and Crimson Tide. And, finally, Missouri, which lost to ranked Kentucky on Saturday by only four points.

The reality is that Arkansas could be in a heap of trouble. Following last year’s 8-4 record, a 5-7 record is a distinct possibility.

And it can’t just be blamed on the schedule. The truth is that Arkansas hasn’t beaten a quality team since Week 1 against Cincinnati.

Let’s examine what all of Arkansas’ opponents did in Week 10.

Arkansas vs LSU - November 12

Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022

Beat Alabama in overtime, 32-31.

Arkansas vs Ole Miss - November 19

Blue quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is pursued by a Red defender in the second half of The Grove Bowl, Mississippi’s NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. The Red team won 48-36. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Bye week.

Arkansas at Missouri - November 25

Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Lost to Kentucky, 21-17.

Arkansas beat Cincinnati in Week 1

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleaders celebrate after the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Navy, 20-10.

Arkansas beat South Carolina in Week 2

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Jalen Brooks (13) celebrates a teammates touchdown against the Georgia State Panthers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Vanderbilt, 38-27.

Arkansas beat Missouri State in Week 3

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox (7) pushes off of Missouri State Bears linebacker Von Young (30) in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 38-27. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to South Dakota, 20-13.

Lost to Texas A&M in Week 4

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: defensive back Tyreek Chappell #7 of the Texas A&M Aggies returns a fumble for a touchdown against running back Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second quarter of the 2022 Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Lost to Florida, 41-24.

Arkansas lost to Alabama in Week 5

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to LSU in overtime, 32-31.

Arkansas lost to Mississippi State in Week 6

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI – OCTOBER 08: Rufus Harvey #82 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs carries the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Beat Auburn, 39-33.

Arkansas beat BYU in Week 7

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; The student section of the Brigham Young University Cougars celebrates after a touchdown in the first half as the Cougars face the Arkansas Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Boise State, 31-28.

Arkansas beat Auburn in Week 10

Players greeted by fans during tiger walk before the Auburn Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Lost to Mississippi State, 39-33.

