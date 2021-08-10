Arkansas has only 8 ICU beds free in entire state amid record COVID hospitalizations
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) announced Monday there were "only eight ICU beds available in the state," which has seen COVID-19 drive a record spike in hospitalizations.
The big picture: Arkansas is third in the U.S. for new daily virus cases as the Delta variant surges, per AP, citing Johns Hopkins data. A judge last week temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a mask mandates ban. Hutchinson has said he regrets signing the bill.
Today’s report shows some very startling numbers. We saw the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations and have eclipsed our previous high of COVID hospitalizations. There are currently only eight ICU beds available in the state. Vaccinations reduce hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/zoEvn4XCXo
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 9, 2021
