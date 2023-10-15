Arkansas has one Top 25 opponent remaining following Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll

The halfway point of the college football season has come and gone.

Through seven weeks, a clear hierarchy has been established when it comes to the College Football Playoff’s most likely contenders. That’s pretty clear to see in the Week 7 US LBM Coaches poll.

The top four of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State remained unchanged from last week. Following their big win over Oregon, Washington jumps up one spot to No. 5. Penn State, Oklahoma and North Carolina are the other three undefeated teams in the top 10, but North Carolina sits at No. 10, behind one-loss Texas and Alabama – who are tied for No. 8.

Arkansas’ only remaining opponent inside the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll is Missouri, who moves up five spots to No. 20.

Ole Miss at No. 12, Tennessee at No. 15 and LSU at No. 19 were the onlyundefined other SEC teams ranked. Kentucky fell from No. 23 after losing to Missouri this week.

You can see the whole Top 25 below.

NOTE: Previous week’s ranking in parentheses.

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 4-2

Last Week: Loss to No. 15 Oregon State, 36-24

Next Week: at Stanford

(Photo by Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 5-1

Last Week: Beat Memphis, 31-21 (Friday)

Next Week: vs. North Texas

(Photo Syndication: The Des Moines Register)

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Beat Wisconsin, 15-6

Next Week: vs. Minnesota

22. Air Force (NR)

(Photo by Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 6-0

Last Week: Beat Wyoming, 34-27

Next Week: at Navy

(Photo Syndication: Notre Dame Insider)

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Loss to Pittsburgh, 38-21

Next Week: vs. No. 17 Duke

20. Missouri (25)

(Photo by Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Beat No. 24 Kentucky, 38-21

Next Week: vs. South Carolina

19. LSU (20)

(Photo Syndication: The Daily Advertiser)

Record: 5-2

Last Week: Beat Auburn, 48-18

Next Week: vs. Army

18. Notre Dame (21)

(Photo by Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 6-2

Last Week: Beat No. 10 USC, 48-20

Next Week: BYE

17. Duke (18)

(Photo by David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 5-1

Last Week: Beat NC State, 24-3

Next Week: at No. 4 Florida State

16. USC (9)

(Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Loss to No. 21 Notre Dame, 48-20

Next Week: vs. No. 14 Utah

15. Tennessee (17)

(Photo Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel)

Record: 5-1

Last Week: Beat Texas A&M, 20-13

Next Week: at Kentucky

14. Utah (16)

(Photo by Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 5-1

Last Week: Beat California, 34-14

Next Week: at No. 16 USC

13. Oregon State (14)

(Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Beat No. 22 UCLA

Next Week: at Arizona

12. Ole Miss (13)

(Photo by Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 5-1

Last Week: BYE

Next Week: at Auburn

11. Oregon (8)

(Photo Syndication: Statesman Journal)

Record: 5-1

Last Week: Loss to No. 6 Washington, 36-33

Next Week: vs. Washington State

10. North Carolina (12)

(Photo by Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 6-0

Last Week: Beat Miami, 41-31

Next Week: vs. Virginia

T-8. Alabama (10)

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Record: 6-1

Last Week: Beat Arkansas, 24-21

Next Week: vs. No. 15 Tennessee

T-8. Texas (11)

(Photo Syndication: Austin American-Satesman)

Record: 6-1

Last Week: BYE

Next Week: at Houston

7. Oklahoma (7)

(Photo Syndication: The Oklahoman)

Record: 6-0

Last Week: BYE

Next Week: vs. UCF

6. Penn State (5)

(Photo Syndication: York Daily Record)

Record: 6-0

Last Week: Beat UMass, 63-0

Next Week: at No. 3 Ohio State

5. Washington (6)

(Photo by Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 6-0

Last Week: Beat No. 8 Oregon, 36-33

Next Week: vs. Arizona State

4. Florida State (4)

(Photo by Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 6-0

Last Week: Beat Syracuse, 41-3

Next Week: vs. No. 17 Duke

3. Ohio State (3)

(Photo Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

Record: 6-0

Last Week: Beat Purdue, 41-7

Next Week: vs. No. 6 Penn State

2. Michigan (2)

(Photo Syndication: Detroit Free Press)

Record: 7-0

Last Week: Beat Indiana, 52-7

Next Week: at Michigan State

1. Georgia (1)

(Photo Syndication: Online Athens)

Record: 7-0

Last Week: Beat Vanderbilt, 37-20

Next Week: BYE

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire