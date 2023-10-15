Arkansas has one Top 25 opponent remaining following Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll
The halfway point of the college football season has come and gone.
Through seven weeks, a clear hierarchy has been established when it comes to the College Football Playoff’s most likely contenders. That’s pretty clear to see in the Week 7 US LBM Coaches poll.
The top four of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State remained unchanged from last week. Following their big win over Oregon, Washington jumps up one spot to No. 5. Penn State, Oklahoma and North Carolina are the other three undefeated teams in the top 10, but North Carolina sits at No. 10, behind one-loss Texas and Alabama – who are tied for No. 8.
Arkansas’ only remaining opponent inside the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll is Missouri, who moves up five spots to No. 20.
Ole Miss at No. 12, Tennessee at No. 15 and LSU at No. 19 were the onlyundefined other SEC teams ranked. Kentucky fell from No. 23 after losing to Missouri this week.
You can see the whole Top 25 below.
NOTE: Previous week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. UCLA (22)
Record: 4-2
Last Week: Loss to No. 15 Oregon State, 36-24
Next Week: at Stanford
24. Tulane (NR)
Record: 5-1
Last Week: Beat Memphis, 31-21 (Friday)
Next Week: vs. North Texas
23. Iowa (NR)
Record: 6-1
Last Week: Beat Wisconsin, 15-6
Next Week: vs. Minnesota
22. Air Force (NR)
Record: 6-0
Last Week: Beat Wyoming, 34-27
Next Week: at Navy
21. Louisville (15)
Record: 6-1
Last Week: Loss to Pittsburgh, 38-21
Next Week: vs. No. 17 Duke
20. Missouri (25)
Record: 6-1
Last Week: Beat No. 24 Kentucky, 38-21
Next Week: vs. South Carolina
19. LSU (20)
Record: 5-2
Last Week: Beat Auburn, 48-18
Next Week: vs. Army
18. Notre Dame (21)
Record: 6-2
Last Week: Beat No. 10 USC, 48-20
Next Week: BYE
17. Duke (18)
Record: 5-1
Last Week: Beat NC State, 24-3
Next Week: at No. 4 Florida State
16. USC (9)
Record: 6-1
Last Week: Loss to No. 21 Notre Dame, 48-20
Next Week: vs. No. 14 Utah
15. Tennessee (17)
Record: 5-1
Last Week: Beat Texas A&M, 20-13
Next Week: at Kentucky
14. Utah (16)
Record: 5-1
Last Week: Beat California, 34-14
Next Week: at No. 16 USC
13. Oregon State (14)
Record: 6-1
Last Week: Beat No. 22 UCLA
Next Week: at Arizona
12. Ole Miss (13)
Record: 5-1
Last Week: BYE
Next Week: at Auburn
11. Oregon (8)
Record: 5-1
Last Week: Loss to No. 6 Washington, 36-33
Next Week: vs. Washington State
10. North Carolina (12)
Record: 6-0
Last Week: Beat Miami, 41-31
Next Week: vs. Virginia
T-8. Alabama (10)
Record: 6-1
Last Week: Beat Arkansas, 24-21
Next Week: vs. No. 15 Tennessee
T-8. Texas (11)
Record: 6-1
Last Week: BYE
Next Week: at Houston
7. Oklahoma (7)
Record: 6-0
Last Week: BYE
Next Week: vs. UCF
6. Penn State (5)
Record: 6-0
Last Week: Beat UMass, 63-0
Next Week: at No. 3 Ohio State
5. Washington (6)
Record: 6-0
Last Week: Beat No. 8 Oregon, 36-33
Next Week: vs. Arizona State
4. Florida State (4)
Record: 6-0
Last Week: Beat Syracuse, 41-3
Next Week: vs. No. 17 Duke
3. Ohio State (3)
Record: 6-0
Last Week: Beat Purdue, 41-7
Next Week: vs. No. 6 Penn State
2. Michigan (2)
Record: 7-0
Last Week: Beat Indiana, 52-7
Next Week: at Michigan State
1. Georgia (1)
Record: 7-0
Last Week: Beat Vanderbilt, 37-20
Next Week: BYE