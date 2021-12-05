Arkansas up one spot in AFCA USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

With all the moving and shaking in college football on Friday and Saturday, there were bound to be changes in slotting even those who didn’t play.

Arkansas, eight days after last playing against Missouri in the regular season finale, moved from No. 25 to No. 24 in the AFCA USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Hogs finished the year 8-4 with three of its four losses to No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 8 Ole Miss. It was the most successful regular season since 2011 when the team went 10-2.

Other SEC teams ranked were Kentucky at No. 20 and Texas A&M at No. 23.

Arkansas was waiting Sunday morning to hear its bowl destination on the College Football Playoff Selection Show. The bowl will be Arkansas’ first since 2016.